Leeds United: Roberts: ‘I don’t think there’s any team in this league we cannot beat’

Tyler Roberts put his hand up for an extended run in Leeds United’s team and claimed there is no side in the Championship “we cannot beat” after claiming his first goals for the club in yesterday’s 3-0 win over Preston North End.

Roberts’ name was in lights for the first time since his £2.5m move from West Bromwich Albion in January as two late finishes against Preston kept Leeds clear at the top of the table.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

His brace helped extend United’s unbeaten start in the league to eight matches and countered the impact of the recent loss to injury of fellow forwards Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford.

The first six months of Roberts’ spell with Leeds were hampered by a shin problem but the 19-year-old came into the reckoning at Millwall last Saturday with head coach Marcelo Bielsa unable to call on Roofe or Bamford.

Leeds have ridden a number of fitness worries to remain at the top of the league and Roberts admitted he was aware of mounting excitement in the city, saying: “It’s crazy. All the fans are buzzing.

“The players are buzzing but we’re not getting too carried away. We’ve got to take it game by game and the next game is the most important. That’s just how we see things.

Kemar Roofe.

“It’s early in the season but I don’t think there’s any team in this league we cannot beat.

“I feel like I’m capable to be playing games, week in and week out. Just get more confidence and belief and I’ll be ready.”