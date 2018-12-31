Leeds United right-back Lewie Coyle set to extend Fleetwood loan

Lewie Coyle is set to extend his loan at Fleetwood Town until the end of the season, the YEP understands.

Leeds United will allow the right-back to remain with Fleetwood for the rest of their League One campaign with his initial deal at Highbury Stadium scheduled to expire later this week.

Coyle was the subject of recent speculation about a return to Elland Road amid a spate of defensive injuries at Leeds but United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is not intending to use him during the Championship run-in.

Bielsa found himself short of right-backs following injuries to Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and Gaetano Berardi but Ayling made a comeback from a knee problem before Christmas and Dallas is expected to be available before then end of this month.

Berardi’s absence with a torn hamstring is likely to run until February but Bielsa has used youngster Jamie Shackleton as defensive cover and the flurry of absences have failed to create an opening for Coyle.

Coyle, 23, is in his second loan spell at Fleetwood having spent the whole of last season there.

He has missed just one league game under Joey Barton this term and Leeds and Fleetwood are in the process of finalising an extension of his deal.