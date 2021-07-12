REVIE BOY - Mick Bates was a Leeds United player throughout their most glorious era, winning the Division One title and scoring in the Fairs Cup final against Juventus. Pic: Getty

The Doncaster-born midfielder began his time at Elland Road as an apprentice and spent a dozen years as a White, playing 191 times and scoring nine goals.

He was a member of Don Revie's squad during the club's most glorious era and famously scored against Juventus in the first leg of the Fairs Cup final in 1971, his away goal, with his first kick of the match as a substitute, vital in helping Leeds to lift the European trophy for the second time.

During his time with the club they also won the league in 1969 and 1974, the FA Cup in 1972, the League Cup in 1968 and the 1969 Charity Shield.

In March 1976 he played his last game for Leeds in a 1-1 Elland Road draw with West Ham United, before a move to Walsall at the end of the season.

A spell with Bradford City followed before he ended his professional career at his hometown club Doncaster Rovers, retiring in 1981 after playing for Bentley Victoria and Worksop Town.

For 21 years he ran his own insurance business until his retirement in 1999.

In 2019 Bates was awarded Freedom of the city of Leeds by Leeds Council, along with his fellow Revie Boys, as part of the club's centenary celebrations.