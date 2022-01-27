The club has confirmed that tickets will be on sale, subject to availability, from 1pm on Monday for the Sunday February 20 game against the Red Devils.

There is no guarantee of a ticket for 2021/22 My Leeds Members and any on sale will be limited to one per member for what has been classed as a Category A* fixture.

A club spokesperson said: "We strongly advise members to purchase their tickets online or over the phone to avoid disappointment.

"For more information or if you have any queries, please don’t hesitate to contact the Leeds United Ticket Office on 0371 334 1992."

Marcelo Bielsa's men held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw in the Elland Road meeting last season, which was played behind closed doors.

The last time Manchester United visited LS11, in front of a crowd, they were 3-0 winners in a September 2011 Carling Cup tie.