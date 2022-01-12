Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will take on Steven Gerrard's side at Villa Park on Wednesday, February 9 and Leeds have been given 2,900 tickets.

Tickets will go on sale from Monday, January 17 and for details of how to obtain them visit the link at the club's website HEREUnited's home clash against Villa also needs to be re-arranged after the initial fixture in December was postponed due to a small outbreak of coronavirus within the Whites camp.

The contest between the Whites and Villa at Villa Park will be broadcast live on BT Sport (kick-off 8pm).

ON THE HORIZON: Leeds United will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park, above, on Wednesday, February 9. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

