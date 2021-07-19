BUSY PERIOD - Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United have a hectic pre-season friendly fixture schedule coming up, including a trip to Blackburn Rovers. Pic: Getty

The Whites have been given approximately 4,500 tickets for the Ewood Park game on Wednesday July 28, although they say there is a potential for that number to rise.

Tickets will be priced at £15 for adults, £10 for seniors [65 and over] and young adults [18 to 23] while juniors [12 to 17] and Under 12s will pay £5, although any of the latter category must be bought with an accompanying adult ticket.

Ambulant disabled and wheelchair tickets are priced as above, with personal assistants getting a complimentary ticket if required.

Leeds plan to sell the tickets in line with their 2019/20 away ticket policy, with away season ticket holders from that season who have purchased a 2021/22 home season ticket or 2021/22 My Leeds Membership getting priority.

Those supporters will be able to buy tickets online from Tuesday July 20 and 10.30am.

At 2pm on the same day tickets go on sale, online, for 2021/22 home season ticket holders on a first come, first served basis.

And on Thursday July 22 at 10.30am tickets will go on sale, online, to 2021/22 My Leeds members on a first come, first served basis.

Blackburn Rovers have issued Covid-19 safety guidance to any supporter purchasing tickets for the friendly game, which states fans must take a test before travelling to Ewood Park and stay away if they test positive or feel unwell. Supporters, if travelling on public transport or finding themselves in enclosed public spaces, are requested to wear a face covering, which will also be encouraged when inside the stadium. Hand-sanitiser stations will be readily available throughout the stadium and one-way systems in the concourse areas will be in operation to help the flow of fans.