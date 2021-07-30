Leeds United reveal new away kit for forthcoming Premier League campaign

Just over one week after releasing the club's new home strip, Leeds showed off their new blue away kit across their social media channels on Friday afternoon.

The new strip is available to purchase next Wednesday, in-store from 8am and online from 9am.

Describing the new kit on their website, Leeds said: "Taking cues from classic away kits from the club’s past.

"The Leeds United 2021/22 away kit was revealed on the club's social media accounts today as we celebrate our amazing travelling support.

"The kit will be available to purchase in-store from 8am and online from 9am. MyLeeds+ members and Season Ticket Holders will be able to purchase online exclusively from 8am by logging in with your MyLeeds account.

"This adidas Leeds United FC football jersey features a tonal camo-style design and subtle white details add extra style points. A woven club badge and "Leeds United" signoff dial up the pride. The jersey features a ribbed crewneck and a woven crest.

"adidas' technology is designed to help players and fans feel comfortable on and off the pitch, whilst their Aeroready fabrics with strategically-placed mesh panels, this is a moisture-absorbing away jersey that tweaks tradition."

BLUE IS THE COLOUR: For Leeds United's new away kit. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

