CUP CLASH - Leeds United face Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup next Tuesday. Pic: Getty

Tickets, priced £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for juniors Under 16, are on sale now to season ticket holders, whose seats will be reserved until 12pm tomorrow [Wednesday].

Leeds say season ticket cards will be activated for the game. Tickets go on sale to My Leeds Members tomorrow [Wednesday] at 1pm and the club advise booking online.

Any My Leeds Members who purchase a ticket for the Crewe game will receive an additional priority window to apply for a ticket for the Premier League home game against Liverpool on September 12 although this does not guarantee a ticket.

In the event that any tickets remain after season ticket holders and My Leeds Members have had the chance to purchase, the club will make a further announcement but they have already confirmed that ticket prices will rise by £5 on matchday with the exception of junior tickets and subject to availability.