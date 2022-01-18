The Whites will take on the Toffees at Goodison Park in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 12 and Leeds have been handed a ticket allocation of approximately 2,900.

Tickets will go on sale online from 1pm on Monday, January 24 and for full details visit the club website HERE

Leeds are now one position and three points above the fourth-bottom Toffees who sacked boss Rafa Benitez after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Norwich City.

TICKET DETAILS: For Leeds United's clash against Everton at Goodison Park, above. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Everton have played one game less than Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.