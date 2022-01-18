Leeds United reveal away ticket allocation for Premier League fixture at Everton and sale details
Leeds United have revealed their ticket allocation for next month's Premier League clash at Everton and sale dates.
The Whites will take on the Toffees at Goodison Park in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 12 and Leeds have been handed a ticket allocation of approximately 2,900.
Tickets will go on sale online from 1pm on Monday, January 24 and for full details visit the club website HERE
Leeds are now one position and three points above the fourth-bottom Toffees who sacked boss Rafa Benitez after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Norwich City.
Everton have played one game less than Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.
