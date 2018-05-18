Leeds United retained list: Pearce offered new deal with four players set to depart

Leeds United defender Tom Pearce has been offered a new three-year deal at the club following Friday's retained list announcement, the YEP understands.

United revealed their retained list with the 20-year-old full-back being the only first-team member out of contract this summer.

Pearce though has been offered a new three-year contract along with under-23 players Kamil Miazek and Clarke Oduor who have also been offered new deals at the club.

The trio, in line with EFL regulations, now have one month to accept the improved terms.

Leeds will also release four players this summer with Moses Abioye, Matthew Keogh, Moise Kroma and Romario Vieira, who is the younger brother of Ronaldo, all set to depart the club when their contracts expire next month.