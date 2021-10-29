Missed anything over the last day? The YEP's Friday morning round-up has you covered.

Whites reportedly working hard on midfielder deal

Leeds United are believed to be working hard to tie star man Kalvin Phillips down to a new deal, amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United. While the England ace is "reluctant" to leave the Whites, he is said to "favour" a move to the Reds over Leeds' fierce rivals. (Daily Star).

ADMIRED: Leeds United's England international midfielder star Kalvin Phillips. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds United, West Ham and Arsenal-linked forward Noa Lang is said to be valued at around £34m by Club Brugge, who are keen to ward off interest in their star man in January. The ex-Ajax starlet has scored three goals an made five assists in the league so far this season. (Express).

Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Norwich City press conference

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media at 9am this morning for his pre-Norwich City press conference.

Patrick Bamford 'buzzing' about prospect of returning

Patrick Bamford says he is buzzing about the prospect of lining up with Leeds United's Spanish international forward Rodrigo after the record signing's latest display.

United's under-23s set for Friday night clash at Elland Road

Leeds United’s Under-23s are set to return home to Elland Road for the first time this season tonight.

Stuart Dallas on why he continued playing for Leeds through a difficult bereavement

Stuart Dallas felt it was important to ‘crack on’ and continue playing football, though the loss of one his best friends had a huge impact on him.

Cody Drameh pays ultimate compliment to United's away fans

Leeds United's latest breakout star has paid a glowing compliment to his club's away fans as the Whites await another long trek to Norwich City.

Landmark international call for Whites youngster

Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry has landed a milestone international call following his rapid progress with the Whites.

