Leeds United reportedly tracking Champions League forward as Patrick Bamford reflects on mood in Whites camp

Leeds reportedly still interested in Champions League forward

Amid links fresh links with Arsenal, reports have suggested that Leeds United still hold an interest in Club Brugge's versatile forward Noa Lang. The 22-year-old has scored four goals and made as many assists already this season, and impressed in his side's 1-1 Champions League draw with PSG. (Football Insider).

Leeds United's suggested team for Fulham

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are heading for Carabao Cup action at Fulham tonight, and chief football writer Graham Smyth has outlined the team that he would pick to face the Cottagers if he was Leeds United's head coach.

Patrick Bamford hails mood in Whites camp

Staying positive is easy for Leeds United says Patrick Bamford, ahead of the games against Fulham and West Ham United.

Harry Kewell gets the sack

Harry Kewell has been sacked after seven games in charge of Barnet, along with former Leeds United assistant manager Paul Butler.

Whites internationals latest

Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich will return to the Poland squad for next month's World Cup Qualifying games.

