Missed anything lately? The YEP's Thursday morning round up has you covered.

Kalvin Phillips claims are made as Manchester City reportedly circle

Reports have claimed that Leeds United are willing to make Kalvin Phillips the "highest paid player at the club", as they look to ward off interest from a number of high profile suitors. Manchester City are the latest side to be linked with the England star. (Team Talk).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PRIZED POSSESION: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Winger Noa Lang could be allowed to leave Club Brugge to join a "big club" next summer, according to his manager. The in-demand ace who Leeds have been keen on, thought to be valued at €30m, scored 17 goals in all competitions for his club on loan last season. (Sport Witness).

Read all of the latest transfer rumours at our round-up piece HEREFormer referees' chief expresses Struijk call concern

Former referees’ chief Keith Hackett has expressed concerns over the decision-making process that saw Pascal Struijk sent off against Liverpool, specifically Jurgen Klopp’s on-field confrontation of referee Craig Pawson.

Read what Hackett had to say HERERadrizzani slams FA decision

Whites majority owner Andrea Radrizzani has called the FA's rejection of an appeal over Pascal Struijk's red card 'inexplicable.'

Struijk is now facing a three-game ban and read what United's chairman had to say about the matter HERE

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.