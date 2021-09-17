ADMIRED: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Missed anything lately? The YEP's Friday morning round up has you covered.

Whites reportedly set Kalvin Phillips goal

Leeds United are said to have opened talks with Kalvin Phillips over a new, big-money deal, and have reportedly set the goal of reaching an agreement before the end of the year. A host of the Whites' divisional rivals were linked with Phillips over the summer. (Football Insider).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read all of the latest transfer rumours at our round up piece HERE

FA publish written reasons behind rejection of Pascal Struijk red card appeal

Hours after Marcelo Bielsa called for an explanation of Pascal Struijk’s sending-off, the FA published the written reasons behind the decision to reject Leeds United’s appeal.

But the five-page report is unlikely to give the Argentine what he believes would be helpful and instructive clarity, not only for him and his players, but for supporters.

Read chief reporter Graham Smyth's take on the FA's verdict HERE.

Read the FA's full written reasons HERE

Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Newcastle press conference

Whites head Marcelo Bielsa spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of tonight's clash at Newcastle.

Read every word from Bielsa HERE

Steve Bruce hails Bielsa's Whites

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has 'never seen anything' like the transformation Marcelo Bielsa has been responsible for at Leeds United.

Read what Bruce had to say about Bielsa and Leeds HERE

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.