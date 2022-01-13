The winter transfer window will close at 11pm on Friday, January 31 and we bring you all the key Whites headlines in one place here.

Missed anything over the last day or so? The YEP's Thursday morning round up has you covered.

Torino star reportedly receiving 'particular interest' from Whites

REPORTED INTEREST: In Torino's versatile Nigeria international Ola Aina, above, from Leeds United. Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images.

Torino's versatile Nigerian international Ola Aina is reportedly receiving 'particular interest' from Leeds United according to a report in the Italian media, with the Serie A side willing to let him ‘leave’ in January. (Calcio Mercato) .

Cody Drameh loaned to Cardiff City but will re-join Whites

Whites full-back Cody Drameh has completed his loan switch to Championship outfit Cardiff City.

Drameh will return to Leeds at the end of the campaign with the deal containing no option for the move to become a permanent one.

Luke Ayling hails emerging Whites youngster

Luke Ayling believes youngster Leo Hjelde handled himself well on his full Leeds United debut in the face of one of the biggest tests that the Premier League has to offer.

Mike Dean to officiate Whites clash at West Ham

Referee Mike Dean will officiate his 548th Premier League game when he takes charge of Leeds United's match against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

