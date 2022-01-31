As the clock ticks towards the 11pm cut-off point, we bring you all the key Monday morning Whites headlines in one place here.

Whites reportedly interested in Chelsea forward

Leeds United are said to hold an interest in Chelsea's versatile Brazilian forward Kenedy, but the deal is understood to have "not progressed" ahead of tonight's deadline. The Whites are also said to be keen on a new second choice goalkeeper. (Telegraph).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KEEN ON KEN? Leeds United are reportedly interested in Chelsea's 25-year-old Brazilian winger Kenedy, right. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round-up piece HERE.

Leeds United reject interest in stars Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha from Premier League club

Leeds United have firmly rejected the idea of selling either Kalvin Phillips or Raphinha in the January transfer window.

Both players have been the subject of interest from West Ham United who were given a firm message and the full story can be read HERE

What to expect on deadline day at Elland Road

Leeds United look set for a quiet ending to the January transfer window - unless cover is landed to pave the way for Crysencio Summerville to head out on loan.

Read the lowdown on what can be expected from the Whites in the run up to tonight's 11pm deadline HERE

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw on hamstring issue, why he's 'floating' and Andrea Radrizzani Tweet

If there’s a lightness about Adam Forshaw it’s because he has come out the other side of a long, dark tunnel.

Chief football writer Graham Smyth caught up with the Whites midfielder who has returned from an injury nightmare with an almighty bang and read what Forshaw has had to say HERE

Robin Koch opens up on his Leeds United injury woes amid Michael Jordan inspiration

Robin Koch has revealed his frustration at his recent Leeds United injury woes.

Read what the Whites German international has had to say HERE

Leeds United fans hailed by Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette after recent example

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has hailed Leeds United's fans after a recent 'example' left the French forward highly impressed.

Find out what the Gunners ace has had to say about Whites supporters HERE