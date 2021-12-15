Stuart Dallas issues Leeds United apology

Stuart Dallas has issued a message to Leeds United's fans after Tuesday night's 7-0 hammering at Manchester City and signalled a Whites warning ahead of Saturday's Arsenal clash.

Hear what the Northern Ireland international had to say in his post-match interview

TAKING THE BLAME: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right, pictured during Tuesday night's 7-0 hammering at Manchester City. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

The Verdict on demolition at City

Chief football writer Graham Smyth has cast his Verdict on the 7-0 mauling at the Etihad.

Read how Smyth saw it all

Leeds United player ratings

On a night when Manchester City fired in 31 attempts on goal, 15 of which were on target, chief football writer Smyth has put together his Leeds United player ratings from the blitz at City.

Find out who scored what marks

Marcelo Bielsa provides bleak assessment and makes admission over decisions

Marcelo Bielsa watched his Leeds United team put in their worst performance in four years and felt powerless to change it as they lost 7-0 to Manchester City.

The Whites boss also made a frank admission about his decisions. Read what United's head coach had to say after the defeat

Whites reportedly interested in sought after Gunners youngster

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing young Arsenal striker Khayon Edwards. Chelsea, Southampton, Brighton and Newcastle United are also said to be keen. (Daily Mail).

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round up piece

