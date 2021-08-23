Missed anything over the weekend? We have got you covered with our in depth Monday morning round up here.

Whites encounter Lewis O'Brien stumbling block

Leeds may struggle to sign Lewis O’Brien because of a failure to agree a transfer fee with Huddersfield Town. (The Athletic).

WHITES TARGET: Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Southampton are trying to agree a deal with Dundee United for Kerr Smith, who has also been linked with Leeds United and Crystal Palace. (The Sun).

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer rumours at our round-up piece HEREConor Gallagher on why be chose Palace over Whites

Leeds wanted Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher in to boost their midfield options but the England under-21 international instead opted to join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.

In a piece by The Independent, Gallagher was asked why he picked Palace over Leeds. Read his explanation HERE

Reaction, ratings, analysis and pictures from Everton draw

The weekend that has just passed was all about Leeds United's fans finally returning in full to Elland Road after a near 18-month await for Saturday's Premier League clash against Everton.

Read chief reporter Graham Smyth's verdict on the 2-2 draw HERE, his player ratings from the clash HERE and his Good Day/Bad Day feature HEREThe YEP Jury have had their say on a memorable day at Elland Road and their views can be read HEREWe also have reaction from Marcelo Bielsa HERE and HERE, Rafa Benitez HERE, Liam Cooper HERE, Kalvin Phillips HERE and also Everton trio Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Fabian Delph and Demarai Gray HERE, HERE and HERE respectively.

Junior Firpo made his full Whites debut and his performance is put in the spotlight HERE whilst we have also put together the best pictures of a momentous afternoon with fans finally back to 'church' in full. See those pictures HEREMessage to fans ahead of Crewe clash

Leeds are back in action tomorrow evening with the Carabao Cup clash at home to Crewe, ahead of which the Whites have issued important information about the collection of tickets for the game. Read the club's advice to supporters HERE

