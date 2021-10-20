Leeds United reportedly eyeing experienced Chelsea midfielder as injury list is revealed in full

Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Wednesday morning round-up has you covered.

Whites reportedly interested in Ross Barkley

Leeds United, Newcastle United and Burnley are all said to hold an interest in signing Chelsea's Ross Barkley, who looks set to leave the Blues in the new year. His hopes of getting back into the side have been shattered by the revival of fellow midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (90min).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WHITES LINKS: Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, above. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer news at our round-up piece HERE

Tony Dorigo's exclusive column

Former Whites star Tony Dorigo has penned his latest exclusive YEP column on United's bid to bounce back from an unrecognisable display and defeat at Southampton

Read Dorigo's latest thoughts HERE

Leeds United Supporters Trust slam Premier League over fixtures

Leeds United Supporters Trust have criticised the Premier League’s inability to meet their own 'targets' for announcing fixture changes.

Read what LUST had to say HERE

United's injury list in full ahead of Wolves clash

Leeds will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's defeat at Southampton against Wolves this weekend, but the Whites have a lengthy injury list.

See who is out and when they could be back HERE

Premier League reveal scale of vaccine uptake across division

Whites players Rodrigo and Stuart Dallas have already spoken on the record about being double-jabbed for Covid-19, but the Premier League has revealed that almost a third of top flight players have not been.

Read the latest from the Premier League HERE

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.