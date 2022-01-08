Leeds United reportedly eyeing €10m-rated Barcelona star as two clubs plot January swoop for Whites winger
Leeds United are eight days into the January transfer window and on the eve of their third round FA Cup clash at West Ham United.
As the contest at the London Stadium draws ever closer, we bring you all the main Whites headlines on Saturday evening here in one place.
Spanish outlet make Whites claim about Barcelona player as Rangers and Blackburn reportedly eye Leeds winger
Saturday's latest transfer gossip surrounded two players from a Whites perspective, a young emerging Barcelona forward and a reportedly in-demand Whites winger.
Read the latest at our transfer news live blog HERE
A round-up of all the latest Premier League transfer rumours can be viewed HERE
Marcelo Bielsa outlines West Ham plan and assesses FA Cup prospects
Marcelo Bielsa has outlined Leeds United' s plan in seek of victory at Sunday's FA Cup hosts West Ham and says the trophy is a realistic target in a historic year for the Whites.
Hear what the Whites boss has had to say on the eve of the clash at the London Stadium HERE
David Moyes serves up huge praise for Marcelo Bielsa and lifts lid on copying his blueprint
David Moyes has served up huge praise for Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds United side, the West Ham boss revealing he has previously attempted to copy Bielsa's methods.
Find out what Moyes has said to say about the Argentine and his Whites side ahead of Sunday's cup game HERE
Leeds United youngsters involved in twelve-goal epic
Leeds United's under-18s were involved in a remarkable 12-goal thriller against hosts Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.
Read exactly what went on HERE