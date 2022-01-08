As the contest at the London Stadium draws ever closer, we bring you all the main Whites headlines on Saturday evening here in one place.

Spanish outlet make Whites claim about Barcelona player as Rangers and Blackburn reportedly eye Leeds winger

Saturday's latest transfer gossip surrounded two players from a Whites perspective, a young emerging Barcelona forward and a reportedly in-demand Whites winger.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BREAKTHROUGH STAR: Spanish media claim that Leeds United are showing an interest in 22-year-old forward Ferran Jutgla, centre, pictured netting in last month's La Liga clash at home to Elche. Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images.

Read the latest at our transfer news live blog HERE

A round-up of all the latest Premier League transfer rumours can be viewed HERE

Marcelo Bielsa outlines West Ham plan and assesses FA Cup prospects

Marcelo Bielsa has outlined Leeds United' s plan in seek of victory at Sunday's FA Cup hosts West Ham and says the trophy is a realistic target in a historic year for the Whites.

Hear what the Whites boss has had to say on the eve of the clash at the London Stadium HERE

David Moyes serves up huge praise for Marcelo Bielsa and lifts lid on copying his blueprint

David Moyes has served up huge praise for Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds United side, the West Ham boss revealing he has previously attempted to copy Bielsa's methods.

Find out what Moyes has said to say about the Argentine and his Whites side ahead of Sunday's cup game HERE

Leeds United youngsters involved in twelve-goal epic

Leeds United's under-18s were involved in a remarkable 12-goal thriller against hosts Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.