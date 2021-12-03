Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Friday morning round-up has you covered.

Whites reportedly eyeing Argentina international defender

Leeds United are reportedly in pursuit of RC Lens defender Facundo Medina, a 22-year-old Argentina international who can play centrally or out on the left. (Homme du Match).

RISING STAR: RC Lens defender Facundo Medina celebrates scoring for Team Argentina against Egypt during the summer's Tokyo Olympics. Leeds are reportedly eyeing the 22-year-old defender. Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images.

Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Brentford press conference in full

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa held his pre-Brenford press conference on Friday morning ahead of Sunday's clash against Brentford at Elland Road.

Leeds receive triple-team news boost

Bielsa has been given a triple team news boost ahead of Sunday's clash against the Bees.

Adam Forshaw salutes importance of Elland Road roar

Adam Forshaw says the Elland Road roar is getting the best out of Leeds United ahead of another home game this weekend.

David Prutton's weekly Whites column

Sky Sports presenter and former Whites midfielder David Prutton has penned his latest Leeds United column on a huge victory against Crystal Palace, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips and Sunday’s test against Brentford.

Wigan striker reveals how boss and lifelong Whites fan saved his life

Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke has revealed how his boss Leam Richardson, a lifelong Leeds United fan, helped save his life.

