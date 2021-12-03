Leeds United reportedly eyeing Argentina international as Marcelo Bielsa receives major triple team news boost
Leeds United are putting the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Brentford at Elland Road - and here are the latest key Whites headlines all in one place.
Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Friday morning round-up has you covered.
Whites reportedly eyeing Argentina international defender
Leeds United are reportedly in pursuit of RC Lens defender Facundo Medina, a 22-year-old Argentina international who can play centrally or out on the left. (Homme du Match).
Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Brentford press conference in full
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa held his pre-Brenford press conference on Friday morning ahead of Sunday's clash against Brentford at Elland Road.
Leeds receive triple-team news boost
Bielsa has been given a triple team news boost ahead of Sunday's clash against the Bees.
Adam Forshaw salutes importance of Elland Road roar
Adam Forshaw says the Elland Road roar is getting the best out of Leeds United ahead of another home game this weekend.
David Prutton's weekly Whites column
Sky Sports presenter and former Whites midfielder David Prutton has penned his latest Leeds United column on a huge victory against Crystal Palace, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips and Sunday’s test against Brentford.
Wigan striker reveals how boss and lifelong Whites fan saved his life
Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke has revealed how his boss Leam Richardson, a lifelong Leeds United fan, helped save his life.
