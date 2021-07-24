The deadline for Away Season Ticket Holders and Super Attendees to apply for tickets for the clash at Highbury Stadium has now passed.

Remaining tickets will now go on sale across three stages.

From 1pm on Monday, July 26, tickets will go on sale online based on United's Away Tracker to supporters who attended 14 or more away games in the 2019/20 season, on a first come, first served basis, with a 50 per cent chance of securing a ticket.

TICKETS UPDATE: For Friday night's friendly at Fleetwood Town, above. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Thereafter, at 1pm the following day, tickets will go on sale, online, to 2021/22 Home Season Ticket Holders on a first come, first served basis.

At 1pm on Wednesday, July 28, tickets will go on sale to 2021/22 My Leeds Members on a first come, first served basis.

