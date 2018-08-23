Leeds United reject approach for defender Pontus Jansson

Leeds United look set to hold out against late interest in Pontus Jansson after it emerged that the club rejected an offer for the centre-back from Russian club Krasnodar earlier this month.

Sources at Elland Road have told the YEP that United turned down an offer in the region of £10m having resolved to keep Jansson beyond the end of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer, linked with Burnley and West Ham United after the end of last season.

Leeds have not received any formal bids from English clubs but Krasnodar, who play in Russia’s Premier League, are understood to have tested United’s resistance with a concrete approach which came before the August 9 deadline set for EFL clubs to complete permanent signings.

United and owner Andrea Radrizzani were drawn into selling midfielder Ronaldo Vieira to Sampdoria for £7.7m three weeks ago, a deal which Radrizzani said was necessary to balance the accounts at Elland Road.

Speaking about Vieira’s exit, Radrizzani told the YEP that at least one sale had always been likely this summer and said he had warned new head coach Marcelo Bielsa of that possibility.

“We cannot just buy players and never sell any players,” Radrizzani said. “This doesn’t work for any club in the world.

“I’ve been honest (with Bielsa) about the financial need of the club from day one and the risk that we might consider selling one or two players.”

Jansson is one of the more valuable members of United’s squad and has enhanced his reputation substantially since arriving from Torino in 2016.

He has played 81 times for Leeds but started this season on the bench having missed the whole of pre-season after his appearance at the World Cup with Sweden.

Jansson is tied to a deal until 2022 having signed a new five-year contract with United in October.