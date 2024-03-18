Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man known affectionately around the world as Happy Days character Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli posted on social media platform x.com: "In honor of our daughter in law.. we celebrate @LUFC being Top of the Table !!! #mot"

Winkler starred in films including The Waterboy and Scream, and played roles in huge comedy series like Arrested Development and Parks and Recreation and has won Emmy awards and Golden Globes. His connection to Leeds United comes through daughter-in-law Jessica Barden, a Wetherby actress who appeared in Coronation Street before going on to star in films and Channel 4's hugely popular drama The End of the ****ing World. Barden married Max Winkler in 2021 and the pair have a daughter together.

Barden has revealed that her love for Leeds United stemmed from her family and a lockdown decision to connect with their shared passion. She told Contents: "I support Leeds United. Basically, at the start of COVID-19 I was homesick, so I started watching documentaries about Leeds. I just wanted to feel connected to my brothers in some way, so I started watching football again. I would Instagram when they were playing. I don’t think you see a lot of female supporters of football in the media, so I don’t want to follow the same rules as the guys anyway. Apparently I break some of the rules in the way that I talk about football. But that wouldn’t be new for me." She has previously shared a photo of her father-in-law bedecked in a Leeds United scarf, on social media.