Leeds United recall Will Huffer from Barnet after goalkeeper injury

Leeds United goalkeeper Will Huffer has returned to Elland Road at the end of his loan at Barnet following an injury to Kamil Miazek.

Huffer completed a month-long stay in non-league during Barnet’s 0-0 draw with Sutton United last night but has been recalled for Under-23s duty with United.

Miazek, a fellow development-squad keeper, injured a finger in the warm-up before Monday’s Under-23s win over Bolton Wanderers.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell played in that fixture but Carlos Corberan’s youngsters have another league game scheduled against Nottingham Forest on Friday, less than 24 hours before United’s first team play Bolton in the Championship.

Huffer made his senior debut for Leeds in November, brought in due to injuries for a 2-0 win over Bristol City, but he is third in line at Elland Road following the signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid last month.

Barnet took the England Under-20 international on loan towards the end of the January window and Huffer made three appearances for them, including one in an FA Cup clash with Brentford.