Leeds United rank second in the Premier League as Elland Road emerges as one of the cheapest matchdays in the division

Research has shown that fans at Elland Road pay on average £12.46 per goal scored, which puts the Whites second in the division behind Leicester City.

Gathering a range of data including ticket prices and goals scored, the research undertaken by OLBG.com sought to find out which club offered the best value Premier League football.

At £349, the price of an Elland Road season ticket is the third cheapest in the division. With the bulk of fans’ matchday costs going towards stadium entry, Leeds supporters are fortunate to pay the third lowest price in the league for a single match ticket, behind Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Anfield also boasts the lowest pint price in the league, undercutting second-placed Leeds’ £3.60 pints by just 10p. Elland Road’s £3.70 burger ranks second, too - only at Brentford can you grab a cheaper burger, while at the London Stadium fans of the Hammers pay almost twice as much.

With the most and the least expensive replica shirts in the league varying by £25, the Whites’ £60 jersey sits in the middle of the board, while Leeds’s £3.50 programme is also the average asking price.

