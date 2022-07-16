The Whites take on Steven Gerrard’s side at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane [ in their second and final Queensland Champions Cup game, having beaten Brisbane Roar 2-1 on the Gold Coast earlier in the week.

Marsch is due to meet with local Australian and English press outlets to discuss the state of play with regards to his pre-season preparations, squad health and the transfer window.

AGENDA

Raphinha

The Brazilian international was still a Leeds player the last time Marsch sat down in front of the microphones but that is officially no longer the case. Barcelona completed the signing on Friday for a fee of £50m, with a further £5m in potential add-ons. Marsch has already addressed his admiration for the winger during Leeds tour Down Under and expressed hope that Raphinha would get his ‘dream move’ to the Camp Nou.

Transfers

Speaking earlier in the week Marsch admitted that Junior Firpo’s eight-week injury absence had prompted some more thoughts over the left-back situation and whether or not Leeds need to act in the window to strengthen there. He could have some more clarity on that and the active pursuit for a striker.

Injuries

Marsch will have the latest on injuries, Leo Hjelde’s availability and Liam Cooper’s Achilles problem. Cooper essentially ruled himself out of the Villa game at a fan Q and A yesterday, but you never know.

Villa

The positives against the Brisbane Roar, for Marsch, included the win, two good goals, some good football in the first half and an absence of fresh injuries. His objectives against Aston Villa might be slightly different, however. It’s still pre-season so fitness will be key and minutes will once again be spread throughout the squad but this is a very different test to a Roar side only beginning their summer training regime. Marsch may talk about the challenge Villa present, Gerrard himself and what will be his ideal outcomes at the Suncorp.

Expect to hear

Appreciation for the supporters, both Oz-based and travelling, the locals, his players and staff. Marsch appears to be enjoying every minute of interaction with those flocking to get a taste of Leeds United while they’re Down Under, pumping his fists in time to fan chants at the Cbus Super Stadium and at the Pig ‘N’ Whistle Riverside in Brisbane. He was in his element during the signing session, greeting fans, grabbing quick moments of conversation and ensuring everyone got the photos they wanted with his players. This press conference will be no less positive than his last one on the Gold Coast.

Don’t expect to hear