The Whites are anticipating finalising a new deal for Joe Gelhardt this week, at the very least, and Darko Gyabi will officially become a Leeds player as Kalvin Phillips joins Manchester City. Raphinha's ongoing transfer saga will pull focus and Jesse Marsch will take his men to Australia.
There could be incoming transfer business if Raphinha gets his move during the week, with Victor Orta poised to pull the trigger on replacements for the winger and Phillips, as well as a centre forward. The director of football has lined up several players to put Leeds in position to act as soon as the Raphinha money lands - if indeed it does. Chelsea are the highest bidder but the Brazilian remains keen on a move to Barcelona, who are yet to match the Blues' offer or their ability to pay up front.
Tyler Roberts will likely head out on loan, as well as Jamie Shackleton and one or two others.
And Marsch's international players are to return for pre-season testing at Leeds Beckett University's Carnegie School of Sport on Monday. Liam Cooper will report back and be joined by new faces Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson as the Whites' preparations for the new season hit full stride.
READ: Orta lining up targets as he makes journalist quip about RaphinhaAmid the madness, we asked for your questions and you delivered hundreds. Here are 29 of them.
Leeds United transfer window Q and A
Last updated: Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 14:41
@dingleburtdev: Can we expect any other first team players to leave? For example Marsch didn’t seem overly happy with Klich.
I didn’t read the situation with Mateusz Klich like that. There were definitely points last season under both managers where frustration looked like it was getting the better of Klich but Marsch did trust him and use him in the run-in. I don’t see a situation where he leaves, not when so many of the younger element could be off out on loan. The idea, to me, is to bring in more quality in order to improve the starting XI, build a stronger squad and more experience on the bench. I thought when Marsch arrived that Klich, as a tidy link-up player and willing runner, could thrive in the American’s system. That wasn’t the reality last season but it could be this season, with round pegs in round holes in every position and time to work in pre-season.
@baileylufc1: Are we targeting any left-backs?
We haven’t heard once this summer that the club want another senior left-back. You could never rule out a move for Gjanni Alioski given his close proximity with the club and his history here, but it’s not something that’s being worked on right now. You have to think that a young left-back would be an ideal signing for the Under 21s, at the very least, because with Stuart Dallas out Junior Firpo is the last experienced man standing in that position. Leif Davis is back at the club and fully involved so that may be where Leeds are putting their hope, if Firpo is unavailable. Now that Liam McCarron has joined Stoke, though, in my mind, it’s still an area in need of more depth. Firpo showed towards the end of the season that he might have been turning a corner in terms of adapting to the division but he’s going to require an improved second season to convince everyone, defensively in particular. Marsch asks a lot of his full-backs, it’s a big job for anyone in that position.
@OliverMedd7: Cody Gakpo, talk to me.
Sounds ideal doesn’t he? He’s a player YEP writer Joe Donnohue gets very excited about and you can see why Leeds would be interested. He’s also very expensive, perhaps prohibitively so given there are three positions in which Leeds want to recruit. Unlike Mohamed Camara, Tyler Adams or Charles De Ketelaere, he is not one the club have confirmed they’re in talks with but that doesn’t mean you can rule it out completely. If it happened it would be a serious coup.
@lufcrob0: Any update on Mo Camara from Salzburg?
They like him and it sounds like there is a chance, but Tyler Adams remains the more likely and achievable addition in that position right now. Things can change quickly, though, as we’ve seen so many times in the recent past. Camara looks tailor-made for the position, someone who could really add something to Leeds’ game in possession and a horrible player to play against. Not so keen on the replying to Leeds fans in his DMs - it’s all a bit Rodrigo De Paul - but each to their own.
@JoshThurston08: How likely is CDK and Gakpo?
Charles De Ketelaere is another player who would represent a serious bit of business for Leeds United. You could see him playing in a two up front and making things happen. He’s at a club that, you would think, could not say no to a Premier League outfit with some money to spend, but that, his ability and versatility make him a target for more than just Leeds. AC Milan want him, Leicester City want him and Victor Orta faces a big job to make Elland Road the best option of the three. Another one that has a chance but is hard to do.
@ChrisGray1201: What is the most realistic position Leeds can achieve this year?
Predicitions are a mug’s game. That said, why should they not be aiming to be the best of the lower half, at the very least? Last season was a scare, for a lot of reasons, and if they strengthen correctly over the next couple of weeks then they’ll give themselves a chance of avoiding such a close brush with relegation. Until the recruitment is complete, though, it’s impossible to predict where they might end up.
@LUFC_Jake_: Have we accepted a lower offer from Barcelona just to suit Barcelona and Raphinha?
Not as far as we’re aware. Everyone at Leeds United would clearly love for Raphinha to go to Barcelona, principally because he won’t be coming to Elland Road to hurt them next season but also because that’s his wish and they’d like to grant it. They do need the money up front, though, and it’s still far from certain that Barcelona can provide that in the same way Chelsea can. Barcelona certainly believe they’re in the race but they’re yet to prove they can win it.
@aleemislambro: Are Leeds still looking at Sonny Perkins now he’s left West Ham? Would there be some legal backlash if they did sign him up?
West Ham United made it very clear in a statement yesterday that they’re unhappy with the Sonny Perkins situation but ultimately he has left the club and he will sign for someone else. Leeds were far from alone in admiring the 18-year-old this and West Ham did not specify which club they believe have made an approach that has ‘led him to asking to be released from his scholarship.’ Leeds are making no comment on this one but it’s one to watch. He won’t be without a club for long and whether or not the FA get involved remains to be seen.
@ciaranemmett99: What do you think the chances are of us signing both Camara and Adams (loan with a view to buy)? Or is it more likely to be one or the other?
What we’ve been told is that Leeds want to sign a defensive central midfielder, so it seems highly unlikely they would add two. Whoever comes in is Kalvin Phillips’ replacement so they will want to play. Tyler Adams looks like a very sensible signing, horrible to play against and trustworthy in possession. It’s not difficult to see him alongside someone like Marc Roca, who would take care of the majority of the distribution. Mo Camara looks ideal, though. Adams is the easier deal to get done, as it stands.
@Matt_Ginsi: Will Leeds actually have a player of the year awards for last season?
Doesn’t seem likely now. Everyone at the club was very keen to move on from last season and revisiting it does not appear to be on the schedule. There’s lots going on - pre-season friendlies started today with a behind-closed-doors game against Stoke City, there will be at least one new contract this week with Joe Gelhardt’s deal being finalised and one or two others close, there will be loan moves sorted and a potential endgame for the Raphinha saga which triggers more incoming recruitment. Then you’ve got staffing to be finalised and announced, the internationals returning to training for testing, a game against Blackpool and some flights to Australia. It’s all systems go for next season. They’re only looking ahead.