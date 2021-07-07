Leeds United prospect secures second season-long loan move back to Spain

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz in action for Poland. Pic: Getty

The 19-year-old has secured a second temporary switch away from Elland Road after spending last year with UD Logrones.

He made 23 appearances in the Segunda Division across the 2020/21 term, scoring just once as the club were relegated to the third tier of Spanish football.

Bogusz will now spend another campaign in La Liga 2 in a bid to pick up more first team experience to boost his young career.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Polish Under-21 international joined the Whites in 2019 from Ruch Chorzow and is contracted in West Yorkshire until the summer of 2023.

He has made three senior appearances in LS11 so far under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Bogusz spoke recently about the possibility of another loan move, saying: "My return to England at this point is probably not a priority, because in Leeds my chances of playing are low, so I still want to go on loan.

"I want to develop and keep playing, that's what I've missed recently and that's what I care about.