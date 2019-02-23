Leeds United promotion would mean more than Champions League triumph, insists Kiko Casilla

Kiko Casilla made precious few appearances for Real Madrid but when he left the Bernabeu for Leeds United in January, he brought three Champions League winners’ medals to England.

The goalkeeper was an understudy as Madrid claimed back-to-back titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018, increasing their record of European Cup wins to 13.

But speaking in yesterday’s programme ahead of Leeds’ game against Bolton Wanderers, the Spaniard admitted that securing promotion to the Championship would matter more to him than any of the continental glory he experienced in Spain.

Leeds, who are third in the table, can go climb back to the top of the division with a win at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday and are fighting to reach the Premier League in a season which will see the club celebrate their 100th birthday.

“It would mean more than winning the Champions League,” Casilla said. “It’s the objective we have and this is why I am here.

“I want to help the team and help Leeds get back where they belong. To get this achievement for the centenary year of the club would be the perfect moment for me to go to the Premier League.”

Casilla made his fifth start since his free transfer from Madrid in a 2-1 victory over Bolton.

United have taken 10 points with the 32-year-old in goal, though Casilla is still waiting to register his first clean sheet and was beaten yesterday by a first-half goal from Mark Beevers