Police are carrying out enquiries into separate incidents that left two men with serious injuries during Leeds United's promotion parade.

More than 150,000 people attended the parade to celebrate Leeds' Championship title victory and return to the Premier League, with fans taking up their positions along the route up to four hours prior to the buses arriving in the city centre.

The YEP understands that despite the huge turnout there were just three arrests for minor public order offences, but police did receive reports of two separate incidents in which two men were seriously injured.

A 34-year-old man received serious head injuries after an assault outside Browns on The Headrow, between 2.08pm and 2.19pm. An ambulance was seen arriving close to The Art Gallery with paramedics and police officers on the scene, before the ambulance was reversed back down The Headrow as the Leeds United buses approached from the top of the road. Police are also carrying out enquiries into an incident where a 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a fall from a tree in Millenium Square.

West Yorkshire Police parade statement

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "Police received reports of two separate incidents in which two men were seriously injured during the Leeds United victory parade yesterday.

A 34-year-old man received serious head injuries when he was assaulted outside Browns, in The Headrow, between 2.08pm and 2.19pm. He remains in hospital and is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are not considered life threatening. Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident. Anyone who witnessed it or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13250251364 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

"Detectives are also carrying out enquiries into an incident where a man was seriously injured in a fall from a tree outside The Cuthbert Brodrick pub in Millennium Square at about 4.10pm. The 23-year-old man remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital."