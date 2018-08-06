Leeds United promotion odds slashed following Stoke City victory

The bookmakers have wasted no time at all in slashing Leeds United's odds on promotion this season following Sunday afternoon's impressive 3-1 win over Stoke City.

Leeds, who were as high as 5/1 in July for promotion from the Championship, are now 11/4 and are third favourites to be Premier League bound alongside West Brom behind only Stoke and Middlesbrough.

Leeds United 3 Stoke City 1.

United are now 8/1 to win the title this season, having been cut from 12/1, and can also be found as short as 9/4 to make the play-offs come May.

Bookmakers SkyBet have also priced up odds on Leeds going unbeaten at Elland Road throughout the 2018/19 campaign offering odds of 250/1.

They also have a number of bets as part of their #RequestABet promotion including bets such as Luke Ayling to score 10+ goals this season at 80/1, while you can also find a price of 18/1 on Leeds to score 90+ goals over the course of the year.

Odds on the Whites to suffer relegation have also skyrocketed with Marcelo Bielsa's men now 33/1 for a return to League 1.

(Odds courtesy of Oddschecker)