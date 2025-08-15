A Leeds United star has issued a strong message on the club’s Premier League return.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has issued a strong Leeds United message for the club’s Premier League return, backed by plenty of self-belief.

Last season’s Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-off winners Sunderland are all about to begin life back in the country’s top flight at a time when the last six newly-promoted teams have all gone straight back down.

Ampadu, though, has issued a determined message about his side’s bid to buck that recent trend, insisting there will be no “rolling over” to recent history with full belief that his men can survive their first season back.

“We know what we are capable of achieving”

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Ampadu was asked how much he thought Leeds might surprise people and reasoned: "I can't tell you how they might surprise people, that depends on people's opinions.

"For us, we know what we are capable of achieving and we have the confidence in that so if along the way that surprises people then I guess so be it.

“That's not me trying to just be in denial about everyone's opinions. I'm just saying for us, as I am sure the other two teams that came up are, no-one is going to roll over and accept what's happened in the last couple of years about teams going up then back down.

"We are all going to fight to change that so for us that's one thing that we believe we can do massively."