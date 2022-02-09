Steven Gerrard's hosts are odds-on across the board to take all three points but 15th-placed Leeds are predicted to stay clear of the drop zone in the longer term.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites can be backed at 7-2 to leave Villa Park with a victory tonight whilst the draw is on offer at 3s.

Villa are no bigger than 13-15 to bag all three points and with Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford still out injured, the first scorer market is dominated by Villa forwards.

LEADING THE WAY? Teenage forward Joe Gelhardt, left, is rated just about the main Leeds United goal threat in Wednesday night's clash at Aston Villa. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Ollie Watkins is a best-priced 11-2 to net the game's opener, closely followed by Danny Ings (29-5) and Philippe Coutinho (7s).

With Villa's Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore not ready to face the Whites, the trio rated as United's main three threats are next in the betting in the shape of Joe Gelhardt (19-2), Rodrigo (10s) and Raphinha (10s).

But two more Villa men are next in Emi Buendia (11s) and John McGinn (25-2), followed by United's Tyler Roberts (27-2) and Villa's Jacob Ramsey (14s).

No goalscorer is on offer at 14s whilst slightly bigger odds are available about United's Dan James (15s), Crysencio Summerville (18s), Jack Harrison (37-2) and Mateusz Klich (25s).

Villa's Ashley Young is 18s and Carney Chukwuemeka 22s.

A 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 15-2 but the next three outcomes in the pecking order all entail Villa victories, led by a 2-1 triumph for the hosts at 17-2.

Leeds, though, are expected to steer clear of the drop and six teams are now rated more likely to be relegated, including Brentford.

The Whites are 7-1 to go down, marginally bigger than Brentford who are 6s.

After Leeds, Crystal Palace are next in the betting but the Eagles are as big as 28-1 for the dreaded drop.

Southampton are then 30s, followed by Villa, Brighton and Leicester City who are all 250s.

But the bookies think the equation to stay up is a seven runner race in which Everton (9-2) and Newcastle United (13-5) are also expected to be safe.

Instead, those compiling the odds firmly expect Norwich City (3-11), Watford (2-7) and Burnley to go down (1-2).