Should the Whites beat Leicester for the second time this season then the gap between the two teams, which stood at 17 points not so long ago, would be narrowed to just six. Leeds can take a great deal of confidence and momentum into the game thanks to an unbeaten run run in 2024 and an eight-game winning streak in the Championship. Farke’s men currently sit second on the table, ahead of third-placed Ipswich Town on the merit of goal difference, and two points ahead of Southampton in fourth. The Saints no longer hold a game in hand, having lost in midweek to Hull City – their second defeat in three outings.

When it comes to the starting line-up that Farke puts out, it’s no secret that in some positions he really has no surprises up his sleeve. Sam Byram is out, leaving Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton, Archie Gray and Connor Roberts as his full-back options, but with Firpo and Gray both playing well of late, the latter especially so, then they’re expected to get the nod again. Firpo will have a big job on his hands, coming face-to-face with Abdul Fatawu, the man creating more big chances than anyone else in the second tier. Ethan Ampadu’s move to centre-back and Gray’s employment at right-back has left Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara as the only natural, fit and in-form candidates for the central midfield positions. It’s a good job, therefore, that the pair are both performing so well. Centre-back has a little more depth, with Liam Cooper currently backing up Ampadu and Charlie Cresswell vying for Joe Rodon’s spot, but a change would surely only come in an enforced scenario for this game.

In the attack is where Farke could perhaps make a change or two. Patrick Bamford’s sooner-than-expected return from injury has given him a chance, albeit a slim one, of involvement against Leicester. Once fit he is expected to come back in, given the difference he has made to the attack playing as a centre forward, but Joel Piroe got himself an assist against Plymouth and his versatility means he gives Farke the option to switch the Dutchman and Georginio Rutter around up top if needs be. Rutter, meanwhile, is having a fine season and his creativity will be important against the Foxes, who concede few goals. And on the wings, Daniel James will be raring to go now that he’s fit and has been eased back into action off the bench. He came close to an 11th goal of the season as a substitute at Plymouth, thundering a free-kick against the bar, and has been a reliable source of end product all season long. But the man who currently holds down the right-wing spot did find the net. Willy Gnonto has five goals in five games, giving Farke one of those nice, warm, fuzzy selection headaches. Crysencio Summerville, with his 16 goals and nine assists, is one of the first names on the team sheet right now. Here’s the team the YEP can see.

Illan Meslier might find himself a little busier than he has in recent weeks when Leicester City come to visit and will need to be at his best. But his position in the team is under no threat. He'll start.

Another you would put good money on retaining his starting place. Gray has been excellent of late, giving Connor Roberts no real chance of getting into the starting line-up.

Enjoying his longest spell of fitness at Leeds, Firpo has one of the biggest jobs on Friday night when he faces Abdul Fatawu, Leicester's creative dangerman winger. With Byram ruled out, Firpo will definitely play.

One of Farke's most dependable men this season, Rodon did not have his greatest outing at Plymouth but blips have been so rare this season that you'd expect him to be back to his best against Leicester. He'll need to be.

Ampadu was Mr Composed for Leeds at Plymouth, adding to a string of impressive performances in that formidable partnership with Rodon. He has become vital to the defence in Struijk's absence.