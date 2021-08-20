Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are favourites with every firm for Saturday afternoon's encounter and as short as 5-4 but Leeds can be backed at a best price of 13-9.

The Toffees are 19-10 with some firms but a best available 28-13 whereas the draw is on offer at 13-5 in a close market between the two sides.

Fresh from signing a new five-year deal, Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford is 19-4 favourite to score first but only marginally ahead of Everton's Calvert-Lewin who is 26-5 to net the game's first goal.

KEY THREATS: Everton duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin, right, and Richarlison, left. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images.

Everton's fit again Moise Keane is next at 34-5 followed by United's record signing Rodrigo at 7s and then the visiting side's Richarlison at 8s, the same price as United youngster Sam Greenwood.

Everton youngster Nathan Broadhead is next in the list at 43-5 even though he is on loan at Sunderland, followed by United's Raphinha at 9s and then Toffees attacker James Rodriguez who is at 19-2 but remains sidelined.

Every other player is available at double figure odds, starting with United's Tyler Roberts at 21-2.

New Everton recruit Demarai Gray is then 11s and the same price as rapidly emerging Whites youngster Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds duo Helder Costa (23-2) and Jack Harrison (12s) are next before the likes of Everton's Anthony Gordon (13s) and Andros Townsend (31-2) and then United's Mateusz Klich (16s) and Stuart Dallas (18s).

Everton duo Alex Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure are then best of the rest at 20s.

In a tight market, a 1-1 draw is not surprisingly top of the shop in the correct score market at 15-2, followed by a 2-1 win for Leeds at 39-4 and then both a 1-0 Whites triumph at 11s and 2-1 verdict for the Toffees at the same price.

A 2-2 draw is next at 13s.

Both teams to score is 20-33 as opposed to both teams not to score at 31-20.

In terms of the outright Premier League markets, Everton are 7-2 for a top six finish - which is eighth in the list - whereas Leeds are two places lower down the order and 11-2.

Both sides are odds on to finish in the top half as Everton are ninth in that market at 33-50, one place above the Whites who are 10-11.

Neither side are considered likely to go down as Leeds are 14-1 for the drop and nine sides including Aston Villa (10s) and Wolves (34-5) are rated stronger contenders to be relegated.

Everton, meanwhile, are 33s to go down, the same price as Arsenal and bigger odds than West Ham (23s).

In short, the bookies expect Everton to have a slightly better season than Leeds but the Whites are fancied to beat the Toffees at Elland Road, just.

