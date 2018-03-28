Leeds United: Pontus is happy with life at Elland Road, claims Heckingbottom

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes defender Pontus Jansson is happy with life at Elland Road following the defender's comments earlier this week.

The 27-year-old reportedly told Swedish media he was waiting on assurances over the plans for next season after seeing the Whites struggle in the second half of the current campaign.

"We'll see what's happening," Jansson reportedly said. "I want to hear from the club how to look next year and so on."

Jansson put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Elland Road just last October but his latest comments may give United fans cause for concern.

Heckingbottom's men have won just once in 14 games since Boxing Day picking up eight points in the process and a play-off spot has ultimately slipped from United's grasp.

Criticism from the terraces has been rife since the dip in form and Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani has also called the character of the squad into question.

Following the 2-2 draw with Reading earlier this month Jansson said it was time for United's players to "step forward" and "show balls" if they wanted to have a future at the club but his recent comments have thrown his future into doubt.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Bolton Wanderers on Friday to West Yorkshire the Leeds boss was firm in his answer over whether he was concerned over the future of Jansson.

"No, not at all (whether he was worried)," stated Heckingbottom.

"It's well documented that all of our players are under contract, barring Pablo (Hernandez), so there's no issue."

When quizzed on whether he thought the Swede was enjoying life in Leeds the Whites boss replied with a blunt but strong answer: "Yes. He's happy."

Jansson saw his hopes of securing a spot on the plane to this summer's World Cup in Russia boosted on Tuesday evening after being given the captain's armband to lead out his country.

Following Sweden's 1-0 defeat to Romania the defender returned to Thorp Arch on Wednesday for precautionary treatment ahead of Friday's Easter showdown with Bolton at Elland Road.