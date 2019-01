YES, the Spygate saga rumbles on and we're sick of it, Leeds United played an actual game of football and lost to Stoke City and we discuss the latest transfer chat - Phil Hay and Joe Urquhart are back to discuss all the hot topics from Elland Road.

Listen and subscribe to the Inside Elland Road Podcast on: Apple Podcasts (iTunes), Spotify, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud, Anchor, Breaker, Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Stitcher.