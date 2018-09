Leeds United fell to their first Championship defeat of the season to Birmingham City, Bailey Peacock-Farrell makes a mistake and was Marcelo Bielsa right to take the blame? Phil Hay and Joe Urquhart are back to discuss all the hot topics from Elland Road.

You can listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes here or click play below to tune in through SoundCloud. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of the page.