Leeds United plot swoop for forgotten Guardiola talent, Club record fee touted for player

Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United. (Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

The Whites have made four signings, including that of ex-Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo, but one deal that could fly under the radar a little is the permanent arrival of Jack Harrison

The winger has been at Elland Road so long that it’s almost easy to forget that he was only on loan all this time, and securing his services on a full-time basis could prove to be a real coup.

That’s the view of Tony Dorigo too.

Brighton have emerged as favourites to land Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips this summer. (SkyBet) (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking to the YEP, he said: "I think he's an absolute bargain and it's testament really to Jack and his attitude.

"There's no doubt when he first came that you could see good bits in him but he had to improve in various areas.

"Slowly but surely he has got that attitude to improve and I just love the way that he approaches things.

"I think that some of his control and dribbling has been superb and of course now he has added goals and assists to his game.

Newcastle United or Brentford could try to hijack the deal for Rennes to sign Swedish midfielder Jens Cajuste. (RMC) (Photo by ANTON VAGANOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think if you look at the spread in the Premier League of someone who provides those goals and assists and how much they would cost, I think at £11m once again we have done great.

"He's a player that I love and who I think can keep chipping away and keep improving as well and for Junior Firpo he is absolutely ideal."

Brighton want to spend their Ben White windfall on a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. (Express) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have held talks with Chelsea over signing Conor Gallagher on loan this summer. (Northern Echo) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Everton are monitoring Burnley winger Dwight McNeil with new boss Rafa Benitez keen to add creativity to his midfield. They could look to offer around £25 million for the Turf Moor ace. (Times) (Photo by Jon Super - Pool/Getty Images)

Bournemouth have placed a £35m price tag on star winger and reported Leeds United target Arnaut Danjuma. (The Sun) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Joe Worrall is still a target for Burnley but the Premier League outfit will not entertain the idea of a bidding war with West Ham United for the Nottingham Forest defender. (LancsLive) (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Leeds United and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Lewis Bate from Chelsea in the summer transfer window. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)