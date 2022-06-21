Leeds United are already making plenty of progress on their summer plans.

Jesse Marsch has already snapped up a number of new signings, including highly-rated USA international Brenden Aaronson.

If either or both of those players leave this summer, Leeds could be left with almighty gaps to fill, and that’s likely causing a headache or two behind the scenes.

It’s something the club must navigate as they look to strenghten ahead of the new season, and strengthen they must after coming all too close to relegation last season.

With all that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Raphinha latest

Arsenal chief Edu is now said to have met with Raphinha’s agent Deco.

That’s according to The Sun, who say Arsenal are now pushing for a move for the Brazilian, who is valued as hightly as £60million.

The report follows another that has claimed Barcelona’s interest has now cooled, potentially opening the way for the Gunners to secure a deal.

Traore interest

Leeds are said to hold an interest in signing returning Barcelona star Adama Traore this summer.

ExWestHamEmployee has told The Transfer Show: “Adama Traore is an interesting one. He’s got Leeds now looking at trying to sign him.

“He was on loan at Barcelona last year; Leeds now looking to bring him in. I think he’d be a good signing for them if they can get the attitude and get him performing to the best of his abilities.”