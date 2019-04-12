Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez overlooked by EFL again for monthly award

Have your say

Pablo Hernandez has missed out on the Championship’s player-of-the-month award for March despite a five-goal haul which kept Leeds United on course for automatic promotion.

Hernandez produced the form of his Elland Road career last month but was overlooked in favour of Rotherham United midfielder Semi Ajayi, who also struck five times.

Ajayi’s flurry of finishes were a huge boost to Rotherham’s fight against relegation but Hernandez made headlines throughout the month with a goal after 16 seconds at home to West Bromwich Albion and braces against Reading and Millwall.

The Spaniard is the second Leeds player to be nominated for the EFL’s monthly award this season after Kemar Roofe earned the prize in August.

Marcelo Bielsa was also acknowledged with August’s manager-of-the-month trophy.

The manager’s prize for March went to Aston Villa’s Dean Smith.