Leeds United players to earn England caps whilst at Elland Road ranked in order - here's where Kalvin Phillips now sits
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips earned an 18th England cap in the Three Lions 5-0 victory over Albania at Wembley on Friday night - but where does he now sit in the club's all-time list?
Phillips has enjoyed a stunning rise in recent years turning from a Championship midfielder to an international regular under head coach Gareth Southgate.
The Yorkshire Pirlo, as he is affectionately known, helped his country to the final of the Euros last summer having become a vital part of the England' s midfield.
Leeds have had a 33 players, earning 336 caps in total, represent the club's home nation throughout the years - with 13 of those to hit double figures for England.
We've ranked the players in order of those who had the honour of representing the Three Lions over 10 times while on the books at Elland Road - not their overall number.
So... where does Phillips now rank among some Elland Road greats to be handed England appearances whilst playing for Leeds?
Let's take a look via England stats...