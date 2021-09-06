Leeds United players on international duty: How are they getting on so far?

Kalvin Phillips at the Puskas Arena. Pic: Getty

Kalvin Phillips

England's Player of the Year put in a commanding 90-minute shift for his country in Hungary last week, as the Lions put four past the home side.

Phillips stayed on the bench for England's Wembley rout of Andorra.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Bamford

Bamford didn't come off the bench at the Puskas Arena, despite England being 3-0 up with twenty minutes remaining.

The striker made his first start for his country against Andorra on Sunday, but couldn't find the net on his debut.

Liam Cooper

Liam Cooper in action for his country. Pic: Getty

The Whites skipper played 15 minutes at the end of Scotland's 1-0 win over Moldova, coming on for Andy Robertson to defend their clean sheet and claim the victory at Hampden Park.

Dan James

Leeds' newest recruit made a huge impact for his country, assisting the injury time goal which completed Gareth Bale's hat-trick and sealed the Dragon's impressive comeback win in Belarus.

Tyler Roberts

Patrick Bamford chases the ball on his debut. Pic: Getty

Tyler Roberts did not feature in Wales' 3-2 victory in Belarus as the 22-year-old's work visa was not sorted in time for the squad's departure.

Ilan Meslier

The Whites shot-stopper kept a clean sheet as France beat North Macedonia 3-0 in Le Mans.

Alfie McCalmont

Kristoffer Klaesson. Pic: Getty

McCalmont impressed on his first senior start for Northern Ireland, playing 90 minutes for his country in a 1-0 win over Estonia.

Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell missed out on international action after England Under 21s' fixture against Romania U21 was called off after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the young lions' camp.

Mateusz Bogusz

Bogusz played 90 minutes for his country in Poland Under 21s' 2-0 victory over Latvia U21s, before being substituted off in injury time.

Kristoffer Klaesson

The Whites' reserve keeper played a full game between the sticks for Norway Under 21s. Klaesson conceded a goal to Austria U21s after 13 minutes before Norway won 3-1, with the 20-year-old booked in the final ten minutes for time-wasting.

Leo Hjelde

Norway Under 18s were held to a draw at home to Denmark U18s. The visitors beat Norway 6-5 on penalties.

Scott Godden

The young left-back played 90 minutes for his country as Scotland Under 17s drew 1-1 with Wales U17s in a friendly.

Darryl Ombang

The 16-year-old keeper kept a clean sheet in England Under 17s' 2-0 victory over Romania U17s.