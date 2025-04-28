Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Bristol City: Whites awarded several 9s as Robins blown away

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 28th Apr 2025, 22:11 BST

Leeds United were worthy winners at Elland Road on Monday evening as Bristol City were defeated by four goals to nil.

Strikes from Ao Tanaka, Willy Gnonto and a late brace from substitute Largie Ramazani handed Leeds another resounding Elland Road victory as they close in on the Championship title.

Victory over Plymouth Argyle on the final day this Saturday will confirm the Whites’ status as league winners after a run of five straight wins.

Here are the ratings.

There was one slightly wobbly moment where his defence failed to deal with a cross and he came off his line and didn't quite gather but other than that he looked as solid as he has been.

1. Karl Darlow: 8/10

There was one slightly wobbly moment where his defence failed to deal with a cross and he came off his line and didn't quite gather but other than that he looked as solid as he has been. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Dangerous going forward, solid defensively other than one moment when his man went by him in the second half.

2. Jayden Bogle: 8/10

Dangerous going forward, solid defensively other than one moment when his man went by him in the second half. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Comfortable, controlled, commanding.

3. Joe Rodon: 9/10

Comfortable, controlled, commanding. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Showed off his passing range, his athleticism and his reading of the game.

4. Ethan Ampadu: 9/10

Showed off his passing range, his athleticism and his reading of the game. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Some really lovely football on the left side and he played a full part. The assist for Ramazani was perfect.

5. Junior Firpo: 9/10

Some really lovely football on the left side and he played a full part. The assist for Ramazani was perfect. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Got about the pitch all night, kept Leeds ticking over and got himself an assist for the fourth goal.

6. Ilia Gruev: 9/10

Got about the pitch all night, kept Leeds ticking over and got himself an assist for the fourth goal. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsGraham SmythBristol CityElland RoadChampionship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice