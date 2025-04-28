Strikes from Ao Tanaka, Willy Gnonto and a late brace from substitute Largie Ramazani handed Leeds another resounding Elland Road victory as they close in on the Championship title.
Victory over Plymouth Argyle on the final day this Saturday will confirm the Whites’ status as league winners after a run of five straight wins.
1. Karl Darlow: 8/10
2. Jayden Bogle: 8/10
Dangerous going forward, solid defensively other than one moment when his man went by him in the second half.
3. Joe Rodon: 9/10
4. Ethan Ampadu: 9/10
5. Junior Firpo: 9/10
6. Ilia Gruev: 9/10
