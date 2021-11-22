Leeds United player ratings from Spurs

Leeds United fell to a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League - but how did we rate the performances?

The Whites took a deserved lead into the half-time interval in the capital as Dan James bagged his first goal for the club on the stroke of the break.

Spurs, though, turned the game around in the second half as Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Sergio Reguilón both struck to give Antonio Conte a winning start on home soil in the top flight.

United had a number of injuries to contend with - seven senior absences - which saw youngster Joe Gelhardt handed a first start in the Premier League up front.

Here's how chief YEP writer Graham Smyth rated the 90 minutes for the Leeds squad...

Antonio Conte on Tottenham's victory

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte credited a half-time change of plan for a win over a Leeds United side that is not easy to play against.

Boos were ringing in the Italian's ears as his first home game in charge reached the break with Leeds a goal to the good, Daniel James' 44th minute opener the least that the visitors deserved. The Whites pressed with an intensity that troubled Spurs and Marcelo Bielsa' s backline were relatively untroubled by the home side's talented attack.

But the second half was a different story. Spurs looked more dangerous from the off, created chances and scored twice through Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Sergio Reguilon.

"We celebrated the win because I think it was a difficult win and I read the stats of Leeds and Leeds was the first team to play with this intensity this way and in the first half they played better than us, they won the tackles but also in the first half we conceded possession," he said.

"But in the second half we changed the plan tactically, we started to change the pressure and we created more difficulty, we scored two goals, we maybe deserved to score more goals but for sure it was an important win. After the first half our fans were not satisfied with the football we played and I agreed with them totally and in the second half we changed it totally.

"They played well, they showed good personality and they created difficulty to Leeds. I think to win in this way is good because there were two different situations, the first half and the second half. I said to them if we want to then we can and there is a lot of room for improvement. It's a good win and it's good to celebrate with passion."

Marcelo Bielsa on Leeds United's Spurs defeat

Marcelo Bielsa tried too many different solutions for Leeds United's second half problem in a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites head coach saw his side dominate Antonio Conte's Spurs in the first half and take a lead through Daniel James, before succumbing to a second half revival from the hosts.

"In the second half it was difficult for us not to be dominated, the differences that we established in the first half in terms of dominance were important but the differences that they established over us in the second half were also important," said Bielsa.