Leeds United toppled Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon. Graham Smyth, as always, handed out the scores from Norfolk.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha celebrate at Carrow Road. Pic: Getty

"The performance was a deserved victory," said Bielsa, who was delighted to see both Raphinha and Rodrigo get their fourth and second goals of the season respectively, but described Norwich's goal as an 'avoidable error.'

"The game was very disputed. It wasn’t an easy game to play for us. We had many situations where we could have created danger. But despite that, we didn’t manage to create that many [chances]. The ones that we did obtain, there wasn’t a great percentage that we could turn into a goal.

"A very important win given our position in the table, due to the results we have been obtaining that are not positive.

"Without goals the performance is not expressed. It is very difficult to score. To be able to count on players that unbalance is very necessary."

“We should have won this game,” Farke said post-match. “Given the workrate, what we have created, it’s disappointing then to lose this game.

“I can’t blame the performance. Work ethic today was 100%, performance really good, we were on the front foot the whole first half.

“This game sums up the story of the season. Other games were competitive, close, tight, we got many compliments, put performances in and were the better side at times.