Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa looks on at Elland Road. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds United player ratings v Crewe

The Whites toppled the League One visitors to LS11 on Tuesday night 3-0 in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Marcelo Bielsa selected a strong side for a game under the lights in West Yorkshire.

Marcelo Bielsa on Crewe team selection

"Every player that played did so justifying why," he said.

"Some because they had played less in pre-season, some others were coming back from injury, some because they have the level of a star but they have less minutes.

"Some of them because they can play more than once a week. That's to say we picked the players with each case in mind.

"Shackleton is a player who deserves to play, Llorente is coming back from injury, Junior needs the minutes, Phillips has played less than the rest, Rodrigo didn't play the last game, Helder like Shackleton had few minutes, Harrison when he puts games together it improves him, Forshaw hadn't played an official game for a long time, for each case there was a motive."

Marcelo Bielsa on Raphinha's Brazil problem

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is hoping for a resolution to the Covid-19 situation currently making Raphinha's chances of a September Brazil debut look bleak.

"I feel that Raphinha is going to be important for his country," he said.

"Sometimes that takes a little bit more time.