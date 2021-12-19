Leeds United player ratings from Arsenal defeat, Marcelo Bielsa praises Elland Road faithful - key headlines

Leeds United Player Ratings from Arsenal defeat

The Whites followed a midweek hiding at Manchester City with a heavy defeat at home to Arsenal on Saturday.

A brace from Gabriel Martinelli and a goal from Bukayo Saka put the Gunners 3-0 up against a Leeds side ravaged by injury at the break at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raphinha's 75th-minute penalty gave Marcelo Bielsa's men a slim chance of a fight-back before Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe stepped off the bench to make it 4-1.

Arteta admires Leeds

Mikel Arteta praised his side's ability to overcome a team that are 'uncomfortable' to play against.

Cody Drameh on the ball for Leeds United. Pic: Naomi Baker.

The Gunners put themselves firmly in the driving seat with a rampant first-half display against a weakened Leeds side on Saturday evening, before Leeds regained some control after the interval to limit damage to their Premier League goal difference.

In his post-match press conference, the Arsenal boss gave his thoughts on Bielsa's Leeds.

"It's always very difficult to play against them. If you look at any opponent [against them], it's never easy," Arteta said.

"[At] the Etihad it was different but at Stamford Bridge they [Leeds] were amazing.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa instructs his team against Arsenal at Elland Road. Pic: Stu Forster.

"They are a team I really like. I am pleased because against this team and in this stadium, it can be difficult."

Bielsa on the Elland Road faithful

Tuesday's 7-0 pasting at the hands of Manchester City did nothing to put off the Elland Road faithful, with 36,166 fans filling the Whites' home ground on Saturday evening to watch Leeds take on Arsenal.

Supporters were in full voice and left no doubt that they were behind the team in spite of recent struggles, with chants of 'we all love Leeds' ringing out across the ground beyond the final whistle which sealed a third consecutive defeat for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

The Argentine gave a special mention to fans during his post-match press conference, highlighting how their support makes a difference to the team.

"To not let go of the hand of the team you love is very, very big," Bielsa said.

"Always the support like the team received today is a stimulus.

"It's not easy when a team has conceded 11 goals in two games, or 14 in three games.

"It generated the support that was so moving for the team."