Leeds United player ratings

YEP chief writer Graham Smyth handed out the scores in LS11 on another eventful afternoon for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Leeds United's players celebrate Patrick Bamford's late goal at Elland Road. Pic: Tony Johnson

Bielsa's post-match thoughts

The dramatic timing of Leeds United's equaliser against Brentford left Marcelo Bielsa valuing one point, from a game he felt should have brought three.

"To have drawn the game the way we did changes the flavour," he said.

"But if you look at the game in its general context, we should have won it. We conceded the first part of the game, but without conceding any goals. From the initial 15 minutes onwards we had a good half an hour. We started the second half well and we had incomings and outgoings like Ayling and Phillips where we were a few moments without them.

"Kalvin went back on and came back off, that made us lose organisation but it shouldn't have been this way. In those 15 minutes in the second half we did receive the goals.

"But the final 15 minutes, with a lot more difficulties but a lot of perseverance to attack, I think we ended up getting a result that was fair on one side and insufficient if you look at the whole game.

"We dominated two thirds of the game and we duplicated the amount of dangerous situations we had, compared to the opponent."

Frank's post-match thoughts

Thomas Frank was not celebrating a point against Leeds United but the performance his injury-hit Brentford produced at Elland Road.

"This moment my feeling is that it’s definitely not a point to celebrate," he said.

"What I will celebrate is the performance, because we are going up here without key players - no complaints, I know Leeds have injuries as well - but when you have the lowest budget, then it hits harder when you’re missing key players in key positions, especially when you’re missing three or four.

"Top performance, first half really good first fifteen minutes. Except for the goal we gave nothing away under pressure from Leeds. We pressed higher in the second half. We won the ball twice, scored two very good goals and were in complete control. They didn’t create anything, then last minute... it’s a tough one.

"I’m so so pleased with what the players put out there, I need to praise my medical and performance staff for having the players ready. We played Thursday night, we are one of the top running teams in the season and then to play today against top scorers in the league in that aspect - running and sprinting - it’s a massive achievement from everyone. They were more fresh, Leeds. No complaints, we are ready, I’ve never complained about it in the Championship or here in the Premier League because we are ready."

Pontus Jansson' s message after the game

Pontus Jansson has reflected on an "emotional" Premier League return to face his former Leeds United team mates with Brentford and a "hard" ending at Elland Road.

"Always special to play against your old teammates and it was emotional to see you all," said the 30-year-old Swede in an Instagram post.

"Good game and even though it's hard now, a good point.